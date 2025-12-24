16 years on, court sentences two ex-DRT officials to 2-year RI in bribery case

Ahmedabad, Dec 24 (PTI) A CBI court here has convicted and sentenced a former recovery inspector and an advocate of the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) to two years rigorous imprisonment in a 16-year-old bribery case.

The special Central Bureau of Investigation court also imposed a collective fine of Rs 1.5 lakh on Anil Kumar Sharma, the then recovery inspector of DRT, and advocate Amit Kotak in a case registered on January 15, 2009, the CBI stated in a release.

The order was passed on Tuesday.

The CBI stated that the duo had demanded an illegal gratification of Rs 3.5 lakh from the complainant for settling an auction-related issue involving three properties and for deferring the execution of an already auctioned property belonging to the complainant’s cousin.

Sharma had allegedly demanded an initial payment of Rs 1 lakh, with the remaining Rs 2.5 lakh to be paid later.

Acting on the complaint, the CBI nabbed advocate Kotak while accepting a Rs 1 lakh bribe from the complainant. Both accused were arrested on January 16, 2009, and searches were conducted at their residences and offices.

After completing the investigation, the CBI filed a chargesheet on November 26, 2009, the CBI stated. PTI KA NSK