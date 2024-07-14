16 years on, man held over dacoity at jewellery shop near Mumbai

Thane, Jul 14 (PTI) Police have arrested a 43-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Hingoli district for his alleged involvement in a dacoity at a jewellery shop on the outskirts of Mumbai over 16 years ago, an official said on Sunday.

Jonny, alias Janardhan Waghmare was part of an armed gang that had looted jewellery worth about Rs 40 lakh from a shop at Nalasopara in Thane district in February 2008, he said.

Cops had then arrested five persons in connection with the dacoity but Waghmare remained at large, said senior inspector Rahul Rakha of the Central Crime Unit of the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar police.

Police recently dusted off the case file and formed a squad to nab Waghmare, he said.

Acting on several leads, they tracked him down to Hingoli and arrested him on July 12.

Citing Waghmare’s interrogation, the official said he is involved in 13 cases. The Nalasopara police are carrying out further probe, he added. PTI COR NR