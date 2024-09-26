16-yr-old boy kills uncle after dispute in Maharashtra's Latur

Latur (Maharashtra), Sep 26 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy has been detained for allegedly stabbing to death his uncle after a dispute in Maharashtra's Latur city, police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday morning near Arvi locality, on the city's outskirts.

The 42-year-old victim went to his sister-in-law's house to collect his Aadhaar card and bank documents which were apparently in her possession.

However, a heated argument erupted when the woman denied having the documents and began abusing him, an official from MIDC police station said.

The matter escalated and the woman's teenage son allegedly stabbed his uncle in the back with a knife, he said.

The man was critically injured and he later died, the police said.

Following a complaint by the victim's wife, the boy and his mother were detained and booked under relevant legal provisions.

The boy confessed to the crime, the official said.