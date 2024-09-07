16-yr-old girl killed, two injured as truck hits school goers in UP; kin, students protest

Raebareli (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl lost her life and two other teenagers were injured here on Saturday morning when they were hit by a truck, while they were on their way to school on their bicycles, police said.

Angered over the incident, the victims' family members, villagers, and the school's students staged a sit-in protest.

According to the police, the accident took place near Pyarepur turn in Salon police station area of Raebareli district.

Shailja died on the spot, while two other girls -- Kanchan (17) and Aarti (16) -- got injured and were admitted to the district hospital, they said.

The victims were students of a government-aided school in Raebareli, they added.

Family members of the girls and villagers started protesting on the Raebareli-Pratapgarh road. A large number of girl students of the school also joined them and sat on the road in protest, the police said.

Traffic on the stretch was disrupted for a long time before police officials intervened and pacified the protestors.

Salon Circle Officer Salon Pradeep Kumar said the villagers called off the protest after they were pacified.

He said that the body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem, and added that the search for the truck driver is on. PTI COR NAV RPA