1,600 kg of 'gulab jamuns' seized from Indore factory operating in unhygienic conditions

Indore (MP), Feb 20 (PTI) Authorities seized around 1,600 kilograms of 'gulab jamuns', a popular sweet, from a factory in Indore on Friday after it was found operating in unhygienic conditions, officials said.

The factory located in Palda industrial area, where the sweet was being sold under the name of 'shahi gulab jamun', was later shut as did not have a valid licence, they said.

During the inspection, officials found the premises in a filthy condition and no records of pest control or water testing reports used for preparing the sweet were available, the officials said.

Around 1,600 kilograms of gulab jamuns prepared at the factory were seized on the suspicion of being contaminated, they said.

Samples of the sweet are being sent to a laboratory for testing under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and further action will be taken after the test reports are received, according to them.

The factory was ordered to be shut with immediate effect due to various irregularities, the officials added.