1,617 complaints received from NRI women allegedly abandoned by spouses abroad in 5 years: Govt

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) A total of 1,617 complaints have been received from NRI women who have allegedly been abandoned by their spouses abroad in the last five years, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

In a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh also said the government has taken a number of steps to address the issue of abandonment, domestic violence, harassment and other matrimonial disputes faced by married NRI women living abroad.

The Ministry of External Affairs was asked whether the government has information about Indian women whose husbands have left them in India alone and settled abroad, especially in states like Punjab, and if so, the details thereof during the last five years.

"The data of Indian women whose husbands have left them alone in India and have settled abroad after marrying them are maintained by the state governments/UT administrations," Singh said.

"However, this Ministry maintains the data of NRI women who have allegedly been abandoned by their spouses in foreign land. As per the data collated from Indian Missions/Posts abroad, 1,617 complaints have been received from NRI women who have allegedly been abandoned by their spouses in the last five years. This Ministry does not maintain state-wise data of Indian women abandoned by their husbands abroad," he said.

The MEA was also asked whether the government has taken any action against these individuals who abandon their wives after marriage, especially in cases where the women are left behind in India while their husbands migrate; and whether there are any specific laws or regulations in place to protect Indian women from such exploitation.

"Cases of individuals who abandon their wives and leave them behind in India while they migrate abroad are dealt with by the state governments/UT administrations which are competent to tackle such offences under the extant provisions of the law," the minister said. "This ministry through its Missions/Posts abroad provide appropriate counselling, guidance and information to the aggrieved Indian women about legal procedures and mechanisms in such cases," Singh said.

The Indian Missions or Posts interact regularly with the members of Indian communities, associations, NGOs in the areas of their jurisdiction for dissemination of information regarding these facilities. Walk-in sessions and open house meetings for the distressed Indians, including women, are also conducted to address their grievances, he said.

"Online consular assistance is provided to distressed Indian women through MADAD, CPGRAMS and social media," he added.

Further, Missions and Posts also maintain a 24x7 helpline for emergency situations.

"Financial and legal assistance is provided under the Indian Community Welfare Fund to distressed NRI women who qualify for such assistance as per the prescribed norms. Assistance through other mechanisms, where applicable, such as through women organisations, NGOs, Indian Associations, etc have also been put in place," Singh said. PTI KND KVK KVK