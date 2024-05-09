162 candidates in fray for May 25 LS polls in Delhi

New Delhi, May 9 (PTI) A total of 162 candidates are in fray for the May 25 Lok Sabha polls in Delhi with the maximum contesting from North East Delhi constituency, according to official data.
May 9 was the last date of withdrawal of nominations. The nomination process had kicked off on April 29 and went on till May 6.
According to data shared by the office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer, 17 candidates are contesting from the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, which is the least across the seven constituencies. There are 28 candidates in fray from North East Delhi.
There are 25, 20 and 26 candidates in contention from the Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, and Northwest Delhi constituencies.
From West Delhi, 24 candidates are contesting the polls while 20 people are contesting from South Delhi constituency.
The elections are a direct fight between the INDIA bloc and BJP.
Under a seat-sharing arrangement between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the former has fielded candidates from three Lok Sabha seats in Delhi while the latter is contesting from the remaining four.
AAP's Somnath Bharti is pitted against BJP's Bansuri Swaraj from the New Delhi seat while Congress' Kanhaiya Kumar is contesting against Manoj Tiwari from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.
Tiwari will be vying for a third term as MP from the constituency. He is the only candidate who has been repeated by the BJP.
Kuldeep Kumar of AAP is in the fray from East Delhi and will face off with Harsh Malhotra while AAP's Mahabal Mishra is pitted against Kamaljeet Sehrawat of BJP from West Delhi.
Praveen Khandelwal of BJP will face off with veteran Congress leader JP Agarwal for the Chandni Chowk seat while Udit Raj is pitted against Yogendra Chandolia from the Northwest Delhi seat.
Ramvir Singh Bidhuri of BJP is in the fray from South Delhi while AAP has fielded Sahiram Pahalwan from there.
Delhi will go to polls in the sixth phase of the seven-phase election on May 25. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.