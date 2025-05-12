162 people from Telangana reach Delhi from border states

Hyderabad, May 12 (PTI) As many as 162 people from Telangana living in border states have reached Telangana Bhavan in Delhi, the state government said on Monday.

This includes 56 individuals from various institutions in Jammu and Kashmir and 106 from Punjab, an official release said here.

A total of 130 people have already departed for their respective hometowns after receiving necessary assistance, it said, adding the remaining individuals are being accommodated at Telangana Bhavan and will leave in due course.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the state government continues to provide comprehensive relief and support to citizens returning from border areas through the Telangana Bhavan, which serves as the nodal coordination centre for all relief efforts, it said.

The Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal on Monday personally reviewed the arrangements and interacted with the students.

During the interaction, many students conveyed that their institutions were asking them to return to campus as the situation in border areas was showing signs of improvement.

However, a majority of them expressed the desire to visit their homes first and return to their institutions once the situation fully stabilises, the release said.

Responding to this, Uppal reached out to the university authorities concerned and urged them to facilitate online classes for the time being. The institutions responded positively and agreed to extend such support.

With conditions gradually improving, the flow of distress calls has significantly reduced since Sunday evening, and only a few more arrivals are anticipated, the release added.

On May 9, the Telangana government announced the establishment of a 24x7 control room at Telangana Bhavan to provide timely assistance, information, and support to its people living in border states amid the India-Pakistan military conflict.