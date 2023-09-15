162 scrub typhus cases detected in Odisha’s Sundergarh this year

Rourkela (Odisha), Sep 15 (PTI) At least 162 scrub typhus cases and a death have been reported in Odisha’s Sundargarh district this year, an official said on Friday.

However, the situation is not alarming, he said.

There are two places Rourkela Government Hospital and District Health Centre Sundergarh, where the scrub typhus tests are being done in the district.

“So far there have been 162 positive cases found at both centres. This test is being done from the beginning of January of this year. This test and its medicines are available at both places,” said Kanhucharan Nag, chief district medical and public health officer of Sundergarh.

Of the 162 positive cases, nine have been from outside the district and 10 from outside states - Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh.

“We don’t need a special ward for the disease because this is not contagious in nature and not life-threatening also. So, whoever has been admitted or found with the disease is not required to be put into a special ward. Through the media, I must tell all that one need not be scared of this,” said Nag.

Scrub typhus infection spreads through bites of infected chiggers (larval mites).

One needs to be a little cautious about it when someone is going to the jungle, field or garden, he said.

The only death that has resulted in the district so far cannot be ascribed to scrub typhus, because the deceased had problems with his kidney and liver, said the health official, adding, “We treated him with usual medicines for the disease but he succumbed to his other complications. He was in the ICU for some time also.” PTI COR BBM BBM NN