164 kg banned firecrackers seized in Delhi, 2 held

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) The Delhi Police has seized 164 kg of banned firecrackers from north Delhi's Vijay Nagar area and arrested two men in connection with the case, officials said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Lalit Kumar Gulati (29) and Mukul Wasan (29), had procured the firecrackers from Gurugram for resale at higher prices in Delhi, police said.

On September 27, police raided the area and recovered the consignment. A case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Explosives Act has been registered at the Crime Branch police station, they said.

Police said efforts are being made to trace the entire supply chain of the seized consignment.