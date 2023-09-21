1.64 kg opium worth Rs 8 lakh seized in Jaipur, 3 held

Jaipur, Sep 21 (PTI) Rajasthan police have arrested three people here on Thursday and recovered 1.64 kg of high-quality opium from them on Thursday, officials said.

According to the police, the price of this opium in the international market is around Rs 8 lakh.

The arrested accused also extorted money from people by posing as policemen, they said.

Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Dinesh MN said Subhash Jat, Jaipal Sepat alias JP and Babulal were arrested in Kardhani police station area of Jaipur.

They were living at a rented accommodation in Govindpura area, he said.

During the search of their car, 1,64 kg of opium was recovered from the dashboard. Following this, the trio was arrested and booked under the NDPS Act.

During interrogation, they revealed that they brought this opium from Chittorgarh. Several criminal cases have already been registered against Jaipal and Babulal.

They used to take rooms on rent in Jaipur, pose as policemen and extort money from people by threatening them, police said. PTI AG NB NB