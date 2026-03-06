165 arrested, 455 cases registered in statewide drive to curb cyber frauds: Police

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 6 (PTI) Kerala police on Friday said that it arrested 165 people and registered 455 cases in a statewide drive to curb cyber financial fraud and related activities.

The special drive, code named operation 'Cy-Hunt 2.0', was conducted simultaneously at all police station limits on March 5 as per the State Police Chief's instruction, a police release said.

During the drive, 1,168 raids were conducted and 306 devices were confiscated, the release said.

Raids and follow-up actions targeted individuals who withdrew fraudulently obtained money via cheques and ATMs, as well as those who provided mule bank accounts, it said.

"Operation Cy Hunt was conducted to identify and track down criminal elements and networks engaged in cyber-criminal activities," the release said.

It further said that the operation represented a calibrated shift from reactive case-based investigation to structured ecosystem disruption.

"By targeting the financial conduits, mule account networks, withdrawal facilitators, and intermediaries that sustain cyber fraud operations, Kerala police has focused on dismantling the structural backbone of these criminal enterprises," the release said.

The intelligence and evidence collected following the raids are being systematically analysed to support ongoing investigations and future enforcement actions, it said.

The operation has enhanced Kerala police’s capability to detect, prevent, and respond to cyber financial crimes in a timely and coordinated manner, it added.

All fraud cases linked to the identified individuals are under examination, the release said, adding that in cases where additional offences are found registered in other states, necessary legal procedures, including arrest formalities, will be initiated within the stipulated timeframe.

The police advised the public to follow some important precautions, like not sharing bank details like OTP, PIN, CVV, password with anyone, not clicking on suspicious links and being wary of unfamiliar "work from home" or task-based offers, to ensure cyber security.

It also said that using different and strong passwords for each account and activating security measures like Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) will ensure greater security.

"If you notice any suspicious cyber incidents, you can immediately contact the helpline number 1930 or lodge a complaint through the website https://cybercrime.gov.in⁠.," the release said. PTI HMP KH