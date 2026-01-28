1,650 patients get free treatment at Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation's medical camp in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Jan 28 (PTI) More than 1,650 patients benefited from free medical consultations, diagnostic tests, and medicines during a free health and medical camp organised here by the Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation.

One of the most significant achievements of the camp, organised on January 25, was the identification of over 100 cataract patients, who were provided free treatment and proper guidance for further medical procedures, the foundation said in a statement.

This initiative instilled hope among needy people suffering from eye ailments, it said.

The foundation said that the overwhelming turnout at the camp clearly highlighted the acute need for accessible, free, and quality healthcare services in the region.

To ensure patient convenience, the Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation arranged free ambulance services, enabling patients from remote rural areas to reach the camp and return home without difficulty.

During the camp, a special live screening of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann Ki Baat" programme was also organised for patients and villagers.

On this occasion, Rajesh Singh Dayal, popularly known as the "Medicine Man of UP," stated that it is essential to take the prime minister's inspiring thoughts on nation-building and public welfare to rural areas where access to such programmes is usually limited.

"Healthcare should never be a privilege; it must be a basic right for every citizen. Through this medical camp, our aim was to reach those who are most in need and ensure they receive timely and quality treatment without any financial burden," he said.

Patients suffering from serious health conditions were referred to the Shri Gorakhnath Medical Hospital, where experienced doctors provided specialist OPD services in neurology, paediatrics, gynaecology, pulmonology, orthopaedics, ophthalmology, general medicine, ENT, and dental, among others.

On-the-spot diagnostic facilities and free distribution of medicines were among the key highlights of the camp, the statement said.

Through this free medical camp, the poor and underprivileged populations of Telia Kala, Barhaj, Deoria, and surrounding areas received quality healthcare services with the support of the Rajesh Singh Dayal Foundation and Shri Gorakhnath Medical Hospital and Research Centre.

In the past 10 years, more than 2.5 lakh people received free treatment and medicines through camps organised by the foundation.

Dayal pledged to organise many more such free medical camps in the future and expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Shri Gorakhnath Medical Hospital and Research Centre for their support. PTI PLB NSD NSD