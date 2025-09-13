1,650 runners turn up for 'Run for Fun' marathon in Leh

Leh, Sep 13 (PTI) Around 1,650 runners, including students and persons with disabilities, on Saturday turned up for the ‘Run for Fun’ marathon, which was part of the 12th edition of Ladakh Marathon, here, an official said.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta flagged off the marathon near the NDS Ground, saying the event not only boosted tourism but also created new livelihood opportunities for the local communities by attracting runners from across India and abroad.

“The Ladakh Marathon has emerged as one of India’s most prestigious long-distance races, which is now a globally recognised endurance event. With more than 6,000 runners from over 30 countries participating this year, the marathon has put Ladakh firmly on the global sporting map,” Gupta said.

The event’s challenging high-altitude terrain, coupled with Ladakh’s unique culture, makes it a rare and inspiring experience for the participants, the L-G added.

Despite the oxygen-thin atmosphere and unpredictable mountain weather, runners show remarkable enthusiasm during the event, he said.

Gupta also underlined that AIMS certification, iconic races like Khardung La Challenge and Silk Route Ultra, and the warm participation of Ladakhi people have made the event truly distinctive.

The L-G expressed special appreciation for the participation of persons with disabilities, noting that their determination and spirit are a true inspiration for the society, reflecting the inclusive spirit of the marathon and sending a powerful message of courage, equality, and perseverance.

Gupta also appealed to the youth to actively take part in sports and physical activities, stressing that sports not only build fitness and discipline but also provide opportunities for personal growth and national pride. PTI TAS ARI