16.56 lakh pilgrims visited Kedarnath Dham during ongoing Chardham Yatra

Dehradun, Oct 8 (PTI) The number of pilgrims visiting the Kedarnath Dham on Wednesday surpassed its previous records as 16.56 lakh devotees paid their obeisance at the temple during the ongoing Chardham Yatra so far.

The Chardham Yatra, which was slowed down due to rain and disaster, has now picked up its pace again.

For the past few days, Uttarakhand has been experiencing snowfall in the higher elevations and rain in the lower elevations, but despite this, the enthusiasm of pilgrims remains intact.

According to a government release issued here, 5,614 pilgrims visited Kedarnath Dham on Wednesday, bringing the total number of pilgrims visiting the shrine so far this year to 16.56 lakh, with 14 days remaining before the closing of the shrine's doors on October 23 on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

In 2024, 16.52 lakh pilgrims visited Kedarnath during the entire pilgrimage period.

Similarly, the number of pilgrims has also increased at Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri shrines.

According to the release, the state government has made elaborate arrangements for a safe pilgrimage in view of the enthusiasm of the pilgrims.

Army personnel have been deployed along the pilgrimage route, while JCBs have been arranged to clear debris at landslide-prone areas so that traffic is not disrupted for long periods.

This year, the Chardham Yatra began with the opening of the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri shrines on April 30. Subsequently, the doors of Kedarnath were opened for pilgrims on May 2 and Badrinath on May 4.

The Chardham Yatra was severely affected by heavy rainfall, cloudbursts, and landslides during the monsoon season. Dharali, a key stopover on the Gangotri pilgrimage route, was severely devastated in nature's devastation, while the pilgrimage route to Gangotri and Yamunotri was also disrupted.

However, the state government, with the help of central agencies, restored the routes, returning normal life.

Due to forecasts of rain and snowfall, the administration has still advised pilgrims to exercise caution. Pilgrims are being repeatedly warned to avoid traveling during inclement weather and to seek shelter in a safe place if they are on the pilgrimage route.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has declared the safety of pilgrims and local citizens the state government's top priority and has directed all district magistrates involved in the Chardham Yatra to ensure necessary arrangements are in place along the pilgrimage routes.

He directed the district magistrates to instruct all officials to remain on alert and be prepared to initiate relief and rescue operations without delay in case of an emergency.