166-year-old Ram Baraat taken out in Bareilly amid tight security, flower shower

Bareilly (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) The 166-year-old tradition of Ram Baraat (marriage procession) was taken out here on Monday amid "Jai Shri Ram" chants, flower showers, elaborate security arrangements and a crowd of around 50,000 devotees.

Owing to a lunar eclipse on March 3, the procession this year was taken out a day before Holi, officials said.

The historic procession commenced from Narsingh Temple in Brahmpuri area after rituals and Vedic chants.

As the decorated chariot -- a 166-year-old wooden rath carrying idols of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman -- began moving, large crowds gathered along the route.

Devotees showered flowers from rooftops and balconies, while tableaux depicting Ram Darbar, Hanuman Leela and other religious episodes captivated onlookers. Participants dressed in colourful attires added to the festive atmosphere.

The procession passed through Malookpur Chauraha, Bihari Pur Dhal, Qutubkhana Ghantaghar, Novelty Chauraha, Bareilly College Gate, Kalibari, Shyamganj, Sahu Gopinath, Math Ki Chowki, Shivaji Marg, Bada Bazaar, Qila Chauraha and City Sabzi Mandi before returning to the temple premises.

Despite the change in schedule this year, enthusiasm remained high, with devotees arriving from neighbouring districts to Bareilly. The administration arranged 17 water tankers at 15 locations along the route to ensure adequate drinking water supply.

Bareilly City Superintendent of Police Manush Pareek said, "The police and district administration had prepared an extensive security plan in advance. Senior officers inspected the route, and drone surveillance was deployed at sensitive locations." Police and magistrates led the procession, while personnel in plain clothes mingled with participants to maintain vigil. The intelligence network was also kept active, officials said.

Five circle officers, five station house officers, seven inspectors and a large number of police personnel, including women constables, were deployed. A company each of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) accompanied the procession.

As a precautionary measure to maintain communal harmony, more than 50 mosques and imambaras along the route were covered with tarpaulin sheets to prevent colours or other materials falling on them. The exercise was completed jointly by municipal and police teams ahead of the event.

"The centuries-old tradition was carried forward with customary grandeur," said Vishal Mehrotra, spokesperson of Ramlila Sabha here.

"Due to the lunar eclipse and the associated 'sutak' (mourning) period, the idols were placed on the chariot a day earlier, in line with religious norms," he said.

Women and elderly residents showered petals from their homes, while members of the Muslim community also welcomed the procession with flowers at various points. Children, accompanied by their parents, participated enthusiastically, sprinkling abir and gulal (coloured powder) during the celebrations.

The procession concluded at the Narsingh Temple in the evening, marked by an atmosphere of devotion, discipline and communal harmony, officials said.