167 driving licences suspended for drunk driving in Gurugram in 3 months: Police

Gurugram, Feb 26 (PTI) Police has suspended 167 driving licences for drinking and driving in the past three months, 52 school buses have been given challans for unsafe driving, and 233 challans have been issued for overloaded vehicles this month, officials said here on Thursday.

Road safety measures are being strictly implemented to prevent accidents and to make the traffic more organised, safe and smooth, they said.

The information was shared during a monthly meeting of the District Road Safety Committee held at the mini secretariat here on Thursday. PTI COR SKY SKY