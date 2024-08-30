167 people examined at health camp in MP village after diarrhoea outbreak reports

Raisen (MP), Aug 30 (PTI) As many as 167 people have been examined in two days at a health camp organised at a village in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh after reports claimed five local residents have died due to diarrhoea recently, an official said on Friday.

"We examined 67 people on Thursday and 100 on Friday during an outdoor patient department (OPD) camp put up at Tinghara-Patpri village," district Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Dr Dinesh Khatri told PTI over the phone.

He clarified there is no outbreak of diarrhoea in the village, which has a population of around 800, but they will extend the camp for one more day to cover more local residents.

"We plan to extend the camp to Saturday as well for people who have health issues or any comorbidities (presence of two or more medical conditions in a person)," Khatri stated.

The CMHO said they have organised the camp after reports (in social media) claimed an outbreak of diarrhoea in the village.

He admitted that five deaths have taken place in Tinghara-Patpri, located about 105km from the district headquarters, in the last 15 days, but they have not been caused by the water-borne disease.

These deaths were due to other diseases and health reasons, Khatri insisted without elaborating.

According to Block Medical Officer Dr HN Mandre, the five deceased included two elderly persons and an eight-month-old child. PTI COR LAL RSY