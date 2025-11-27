168 drug samples failed quality checks in Himachal in past 3 years: Health minister

Dharamshala (HP), Nov 27 (PTI) A total of 168 drug samples in Himachal Pradesh have failed quality checks in the past three years out of the 12,034 samples collected and sent for testing during this period.

Health and Family Planning Minister Dhani Ram Shandil shared this information in a written reply in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Thursday while responding to BJP MLA Vipin Singh Parmar's question.

The health minister said the state has a drug testing laboratory in Baddi, and a joint testing laboratory in Kandaghat in Solan district that tests both drug and food samples.

The Baddi facility, known as the Drug Testing Laboratory Baddi, has been operational since January 8 and is expected to analyse 6,000 samples a year. It received accreditation from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories on November 12.

Shandil said legal action has been taken against 40 of the 168 industrial units whose samples failed. Administrative action has been taken in 52 cases under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

He added that investigations are ongoing in 65 cases. In 11 cases, the testing reports have been challenged by the manufacturing units. Of these, seven samples were found to be substandard, while nine reports are still awaited from the Central Diagnostic Laboratory in Kolkata, he said.

The 10-day winter session of the state Assembly began on November 26 and will continue on December 5. PTI COR BPL AKY AMJ AMJ