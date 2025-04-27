16,942 regular govt posts filled up in 7 years: Tripura CM

Agartala, Apr 27 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said 16,942 regular posts in different government departments were filled up in the state during the last seven years.

During the distribution of appointment letters among government job aspirants, he said the BJP-led government has adopted a transparent recruitment policy since 2018.

"Union Home Minister Amit Shah distributed 2,806 appointment letters among the qualified job aspirants through a transparent recruitment drive in February, 2025. This was for the first time, so many offers of government services were distributed at a time in the northeastern state", he said.

Taking a dig at the opposition for allegedly confusing the people over employment scopes in the northeastern state, Saha claimed that the unemployment percentage has reduced in the state.

"Altogether 16,942 posts of different government departments have been filled up from the 2018-19 financial year till now through transparent recruitment drives. Besides, the government has appointed 2,987 job aspirants through outsourcing agencies," he said.

Quoting the periodical labour force survey by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Saha said the state's unemployment percentage was 10 against the national average of 5.80 during the 2018-19 financial year.

"Now it has come down to 1.70 per cent, which is less than the national average of 3.2 per cent. It shows the employability is more in the state," he said.

Saha also highlighted the contribution of self-help groups (SHGs) in addressing alternative income generation for women.

"At present, 4.84 lakh women are involved in 53,623 SHGs in the state, who are engaged in different trades. The government has arranged a revolving fund of Rs 714.16 crore to run the SHGs. The previous government has pumped in only Rs 32 crore. The northeast has as many as 91,871 lakhpati didis," he said.

Congratulating the successful job aspirants, the chief minister alleged that earlier, the government jobs were allotted on recommendations.

"Today, all the 479 job recipients have proved their skills and talent, which were missing in the previous dispensation. The government will continue to pursue a transparent recruitment process", he added. PTI PS BDC