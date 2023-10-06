16th Agricultural Science Congress to be held in Kochi on October 10

Kochi, Oct 6 (PTI) Union Fisheries Minister Parshottam Rupala will inaugurate the 16th Agricultural Science Congress (ASC) to be held at the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) here on October 10.

Renowned agricultural economists, scientists, policymakers, academicians, farmers and entrepreneurs are set to take part in the four-day event, CMFRI said.

The ASC, organised by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS), promises to serve as a dynamic platform for discussions on the transformation of the agri-food system for achieving sustainable development goals, CMFRI said in a release.

Renowned experts, including Dr Madhur Gautam, the lead economist of World Bank; Dr Krishna Ella, the CMD of Bharat Biotech; Dr Vijay Paul Sharma, the Chairman of Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices; Dr Prabhu Pingali, the founding director of Tata Cornell Institute; Dr Rishi Sharma from FAO; and Dr Kadambot Siddique will lead various sessions.

It said the ASC will feature five plenary lectures by prominent figures in the field of agriculture and allied sectors.

"The Congress will also host three panel discussions on quality education for transforming agri-food systems, innovations in information dissemination and farming systems for enhancing nutrition and sustainability.

"In addition, four symposiums covering an array of topics, including coastal agriculture and livelihood, mainstreaming millets, and youth empowerment and gender equity have also been scheduled at the meet," the release said.

The ASC will also witness a farmer-scientist interface session, facilitating a direct exchange of knowledge and experiences between the farming community and leading researchers.

It said that successful agriculturalists, including Padma awardees, from various corners of the country will share their experiences.

The 'Industry Interface session' will explore collaborations and innovations that bridge the gap between agriculture and industry.

The Congress will witness the convergence of over 1500 delegates from India and abroad. An Agri Expo will also be held on the sidelines of the event that will showcase innovative agricultural technologies of public and private sector research institutes, universities, agro-industries, extension agencies and NGOs. PTI RRT RRT ANE