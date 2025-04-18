16th Finance Commission chief Panagariya offers prayers at Tirumala shrine

Tirupati, Apr 18 (PTI) The 16th Finance Commission Chairman, Arvind Panagariya offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara during his visit to the Tirumala temple on Friday.

He was accompanied by Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav and other commission members.

The team was welcomed at Mahadwaram by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Additional EO Venkaiah Chowdary with traditional honours and Vedic chants, according to a TTD press release.

“On behalf of the TTD, we extended a warm spiritual welcome to the Chairman and members as per temple traditions,” said a TTD official.

After darshan, the delegation received 'Seshavastram' (sacred garment) and 'Vedasirvachanam' (Vedic blessings) at the Ranganayakula Mandapam, followed by 'Theertha Prasadam' (holy water) and a laminated photo of the deity.

As part of its nationwide tour to all states before submitting its recommendations to the Union government, the 16th Finance Commission is on a four-day visit to Andhra Pradesh, where it held detailed discussions with the state government.