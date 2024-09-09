16th Finance Commission meets politicos, representatives of various sectors in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Sep 9 (PTI) The 16th Finance Commission, led by its chairman Arvind Panagariya, held meetings with several political parties, representatives of local bodies and industry chambers here on Monday as part of its visit to Telangana.

The Commission met Mayors and other heads of urban local bodies, representatives of rural local bodies, state finance corporation chairman Sircilla Rajaiah, representatives of industry chambers like CII and also leaders of Congress, BJP, BRS and others.

BRS MLA and former finance minister T Harish Rao emphasised Telangana's leadership in GDP growth and "its status as a model for the nation", a BRS release said.

However, he expressed concern over alleged discrepancies in the allocation of funds. "Though the Central government promises a 41 per cent tax share, we’re only receiving 31 per cent. This mismatch needs to be corrected," the release quoted him as saying.

The BJP, in a memorandum, thanked PM Narendra Modi for the "historic decision" to increase state's share in devolution from 32 per cent to 42 per cent in the 14th Finance Commission and continuing with the same pattern in the 15th Finance Commission.

The state BJP's recommendations include a dedicated fund for natural calamities and a mandatory one per cent allocation for renewable energy infrastructure and climate resilience. PTI SJR KH