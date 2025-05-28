16th Finance Commission team arrive in Ranchi on four-day visit to Jharkhand

Ranchi, May 28 (PTI) A high-level team from the 16th Finance Commission arrived here on Wednesday on a four-day visit, an official said.

While most members of the 14-member delegation have reached, the remaining ones are expected to arrive by Thursday morning.

The team will hold discussions with the Jharkhand government, including Chief Minister, Finance Minister, and Chief Secretary, on May 30.

In addition, the Commission will engage in a series of meetings on the same day with representatives from local bodies, trade organisations, industry associations, chambers of commerce, and political parties, according to an official statement.

The state government will seek special assistance from the Finance Commission to support the development of the tribal state, an official said.

Ahead of discussions, the delegation will travel to Deoghar on Thursday to offer prayers at the renowned Baba Baidyanath Dham temple.

They will also meet representatives from local bodies at the divisional level later in the day.

The team is also scheduled to visit the scenic Patratu Dam in Ramgarh, followed by a tour of the Birsa Munda Memorial Park and Freedom Fighter Museum at the Old Central Jail in Ranchi, where tribal leader Birsa Munda died on June 9, 1900.

Finance Commission Chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya will address the media on Friday.

