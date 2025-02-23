16th Finance Commission team arrives in Aizawl

Aizawl, Feb 23 (PTI) The 16th Finance Commission team led by its chairman Arvind Panagariya arrived in Mizoram on Sunday on a four-day visit, official sources said.

Soon after arrival, Panagariya and other members of the finance commission paid a courtesy visit to state Governor Vijay Kumar Singh, who apprised them of the needs of the state, the sources said.

Singh also urged the Finance Commission team to have some understanding of the state because of its low revenue generation when it submit recommendations and proposals to the Centre, they said.

During the meeting, the governor pointed out several issues, including challenges in infrastructural development in the state due to the hilly terrain, influx of refugees from neighbouring countries and a state and the challenges in handling them, the menace of drug trafficking and abuse, and empowerment of law and enforcement agencies, the sources said.

He also stressed the need for upgradation of the state's lone airport in Lengpui and generation of employment for youths, they said.

The commission also visited a land subsidence area in Hunthar neighbourhood in the western part of the state capital on Sunday.

During their four-day stay in Aizawl, the members will meet Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma, senior government officials, political parties, representatives of three autonomous district councils (ADCs), local bodies and village councils, among others. PTI CORR RG