16th Finance Commission team arrives in Ranchi on four-day visit to Jharkhand

Ranchi, May 28 (PTI) A high-level team from the 16th Finance Commission arrived here on Wednesday on a four-day visit, an official said.

While most members of the 11-member delegation have already reached, the remaining officials are expected to arrive by Thursday morning.

The team will hold discussions with the Jharkhand government, including Chief Minister, Finance Minister and Chief Secretary on May 30.

To prepare for the meet, CM Hemant Soren held a meeting with Finance Minister Radhakrishna Kishore and senior officials.

Soren directed officials to present the state's development roadmap to the Finance Commission team.

"The government is continuously working with the objective of accelerating development in both urban and rural areas. There are several sectors in the state that require greater focus. The state government's recommendations to the Finance Commission should ensure the comprehensive development of all sections and communities," Soren told officials.

The officials informed the CM that the team will gather information on various issues, including the state's financial status, management, details of expenditure of grant amounts, and the utilisation of central assistance funds.

"The state government has made comprehensive preparations to address the inquiries. Detailed information will also be provided to the team regarding the development work being carried out in the areas of social and economic empowerment," the officials said, according to an official statement.

The government will also present its priorities, which include irrigation and water conservation for agricultural activities, quality education for students, providing better healthcare facilities to the general public, infrastructure development, and promoting tourism, they said.

The Commission will engage in a series of meetings on the same day with representatives from local bodies, trade organisations, industry associations, chambers of commerce, and political parties, an official statement said.

Ahead of discussions, the delegation will travel to Deoghar on Thursday to offer prayers at the renowned Baba Baidyanath Dham temple.

They will also meet representatives from local bodies at the divisional level later in the day.

The team is also scheduled to visit the Birsa Munda Memorial Park and Freedom Fighter Museum at the Old Central Jail in Ranchi, where tribal leader Birsa Munda died on June 9, 1900.

Finance Commission Chairman Dr. Arvind Panagariya will address the media on Friday.

The team is scheduled to return to Delhi on May 31. PTI SAN SAN MNB