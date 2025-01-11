16th Finance Commission team to arrive in Tripura on Jan 29: Official

Agartala, Jan 11 (PTI) The full team of the 16th Finance Commission, headed by its chairman Arvind Panagariya, is expected to arrive here on January 29 for a four-day visit to Tripura, an official said on Saturday.

Advertisment

During their visit to the northeastern state, they will meet Chief Minister Manik Saha and hold discussions with government officials and other stakeholders to learn about the wish list of Tripura, state Finance Secretary Apurba Roy told PTI.

"The Finance Commission's full team will hold meetings with top officials of the Tripura administration to learn about the state’s wish list," Roy said.

The commission will also hold meetings with representatives of local urban bodies, including Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), and delegations from the political parties to know their demands and views.

Advertisment

The panel will examine the fund requirement for the state’s non-plan expenditure for the five years starting from April 1, 2026, another official said.

The team also includes members Ajay Narayan Jha, Annie George Mathew and Manoj Panda, and secretary Ritvik Pandey.

They will leave the state on February 1, the official said. PTI PS BDC