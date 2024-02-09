16th Odisha assembly adjourns sine die, emotions spill over on last day

Bhubaneswar, Feb 9 (PTI) The Odisha Legislative Assembly witnessed emotional scenes on its premises on Friday as members from across party lines hugged each other and shook hands when Speaker Pramila Mallik announced the adjournment of the House sine die, two business days ahead of schedule.

This marked the final day of the 16th assembly before the upcoming elections for the Odisha assembly, leading to heightened emotions among members unsure of their re-election prospects.

Some senior lawmakers, including those elected to the House more than five times, declared that they would not contest the forthcoming elections, making Friday their last day in the assembly.

Senior Congress MLA Suresh Routray and Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra, both above 80 years old, announced their decision not to contest the next elections.

Mishra expressed hope that the members of the 17th assembly would uphold the sanctity and dignity of democracy in the state.

"This is the the last session for me. I will not fight the upcoming Assembly elections. I hope that the members of the 17th Assembly will try their best to uphold the sanctity and dignity of democracy in the state," said Mishra.

Routray, visibly emotional, bid farewell to the assembly by kneeling down at the main gate and kissing the assembly building walls.

He cited age and fatigue as reasons for his retirement from active politics and expressed confidence that his sons would continue his legacy.

Reflecting on his tenure, Routray expressed satisfaction with the development initiatives undertaken in his constituency, Jatni, including the establishment of educational and medical facilities.

"I have turned 80. I am tired. My body can no more cope with the hectic activities of a lawmaker. My two sons agreed to join politics, I decided to retire from the active politics. I hope that they will take on from where I left," he said.

Other senior members, including BJD's Ananta Das, Nityananda Sahu, Usha Devi, and Sabitri Agarwal, also expressed contentment with their lengthy tenure in electoral politics.

A photo session involving all members, including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Speaker Pramila Mallik, was held to commemorate the 16th Legislative Odisha Assembly.

The BJP members walked out of the House after they were not allowed to speak following the motion to adjourn the House sine die. Speaker Mallik subsequently announced the adjournment.

The budget session, which began on February 5 and was initially scheduled to conclude on February 13, concluded earlier than planned.

Finance Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha tabled a vote on account for the first four months of the financial year 2024-25 on Thursday, and the Appropriation Bill was passed on Friday.

As elections to the state Assembly and Lok Sabha are expected to be held in the next 60 days, this session was deemed the last of the present assembly.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed gratitude to the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, and leaders of the BJP and Congress for their cooperation in running the Assembly smoothly. PTI AAM AAM MNB