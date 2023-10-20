17 Bangladeshi nationals arrested for illegal stay in Mumbai, Palghar

Palghar/Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) The Mumbai police have arrested 17 Bangladeshi nationals for allegedly living in the country illegally and attempting to get IDs using fake documents, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended Suman Momin Sardar (31), Omar Farooque Molla (27) and Salman Ayyub Khan (34) in the western suburb of Borivali on Thursday, the official said.

The trio were nabbed when they arrived in the area to get IDs made using fake documents, he said, adding that an offence was registered against them.

Investigations revealed that Omar and Salman were agents from Bangladesh who brought people into the country illegally, the official said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that 10 Bangladeshis were living in the Gopcharpada area of Virar, while four others were in Hanuman Nagar of Nalla Sopara in Palghar district, he said.

The 17 arrested Bangladeshi nationals have been remanded to police custody till October 25, the official said. PTI COR ARU