17 Bangladeshis staying illegally in Haryana held

Rewari, Jan 23 (PTI) Seventeen Bangladeshis who were staying illegally here have been apprehended, police said on Thursday.

Most of them worked at a brick kiln located near Saharanwas village under Rampura police station, they said, adding that based on secret information, the police raided the place on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigation revealed that all these Bangladeshi citizens were living in India without any valid documents, they said.

An FIR has been registered under the provisions of the Foreigners Act, a police official said, adding that further investigations were on.