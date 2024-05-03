17 BSF personnel on poll duty injured after bus ferrying them rams into tree in Chhattisgarh

Raigarh, May 3 (PTI) As many as 17 personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) deployed on election duty were injured when a bus they were travelling in rammed into a tree in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district on Friday, an official said.

The accident occurred on Kamosin Dand ghat road near Chalha village when the paramilitary personnel were returning after visiting a polling booth on a hill in the Dharamjaigarh area, said Digesh Patel, sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) of Dharamjaigarh.

At least 32 BSF personnel had gone to the polling booth on Chhuhi hill under the Raigarh Lok Sabha constituency, which will go to polls on May 7, he said.

On the way back, the bus driver lost control of the vehicle at a bend, causing it to ram into a tree, the official said.

"Seventeen jawans were injured in the accident. Of them, 13 sustained minor bruises and were admitted to Dharamjaigarh civil hospital, while four were referred to the medical college in Raigarh," the SDM said.

The condition of all injured jawans was stated to be out of danger, he added.