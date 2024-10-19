17 bullet rounds fired in Delhi's Welcome area, woman injured

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Around 17 rounds of bullets were fired between two groups over a monetary dispute in northeast Delhi's Welcome area on Saturday evening, police said.

Advertisment

A 22-year-old woman, Ifra, was injured in the firing incident, they said.

According to police, a fight broke out around 4.30 pm between two groups involved in the jeans manufacturing business over a monetary dispute. Around 17 rounds of bullets were fired from both sides.

Police said that Ifra was standing near the spot when she got shot in the chest. She was immediately rushed to GTB Hospital and is undergoing treatment.

Advertisment

None one of the group members involved in the incident suffered bullet injuries, police said.

The groups have been identified and teams have been formed to arrest the accused, police added. PTI ALK HIG HIG