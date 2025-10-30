17 children, 2 others held hostage at studio in Powai rescued by Mumbai Police

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) As many as 19 persons including 17 teenage children held hostage by a man inside a studio in Mumbai's Powai area were safely rescued by police on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

The man, identified as Rohit Arya, was taken into custody at the end of the drama that unfolded for about an hour.

"All the children are safe and have been handed over to their parents," said Satyanaranyan, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

Arya had apparently called the children -- boys and girls around 15 years old -- for an audition for a web series, the official said.

Arya was also carrying an air gun and some chemicals, he added.

Police received a call at about 1.45 pm about a man holding children hostage inside R A Studio in Mahavir Classic building, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade.

Powai police officials along with a Quick Response Team (QRT), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and a fire brigade team reached the spot, he said.

Before the rescue, Arya released a video on social media, saying he wanted to speak to a few people and ask them questions, and he did not want money.

If he was not allowed to do so, he would set fire to the studio, he threatened.

Police tried to negotiate with him, but as the talks made no headway, a police team entered the studio through the bathroom and overpowered him with the help of another person who was inside, DCP Nalawade said.

Seventeen children, a senior citizen and the man (who helped the police) were rescued.

Police are probing Arya's background, the DCP said.

"It was a challenging operation, because we were negotiating with him without any positive outcome....To save the children's lives was our priority," Nalawade said, adding that further investigation was underway. PTI DC KRK