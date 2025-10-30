17 children rescued in hostage drama in Mumbai's Powai area; accused shot dead

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) Mumbai Police on Thursday rescued 19 persons including 17 children from a studio in Powai area while the man who had held them hostage succumbed to bullet injuries sustained during the operation, officials said.

Rohit Arya, who had released a video statement during the hostage drama that went on for about an hour, was shot by police when he tried to harm the children with an air gun and later died at hospital, an official said.

"All the children are safe," said Satyanaranyan, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

Arya had apparently called the children -- boys and girls around 15 years old -- for an audition for a web series, the official said.

Besides an air gun, Arya was carrying some chemicals, he added.

Initially, police did not mention that there had been a firing during the operation.

Police received a call at about 1.45 pm about a man holding children hostage inside R A Studio in Mahavir Classic building, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade.

Powai police officials along with a Quick Response Team (QRT), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and a fire brigade team reached the spot, he said.

Before the rescue, Arya released a video on social media, saying he wanted to speak to a few people and ask them questions, and he did not want money. If he was not allowed to do so, he would set fire to the studio, he threatened.

Police tried to negotiate with him, but as the talks made no headway, a police team entered the studio through the bathroom, DCP Nalawade said.

Seventeen children, a senior citizen and another man were rescued, he added.

"It was a challenging operation, because we were negotiating with him without any positive outcome....To save the children's lives was our priority," Nalawade said.

When asked by reporters about the incident in Amravati, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, said details will be shared soon.