17 CPI (Maoists) surrendered before Telangana police

Hyderabad, May 30 (PTI) As many as 17 CPI (Maoists) of various ranks surrendered before the Superintendent of Police Bhadradri Kothagudem district on Friday, police said.

They surrendered after knowing about the welfare measures being taken up for the surrendered Maoists and tribal people provided under "Operation Cheyutha" programme by Bhadradri Kothagudem Police.

This year, so far, 282 Maoists in various capacities surrendered before the district police due to various schemes and welfare programmes being implemented by the police, an official release said.

At present, CPI (Maoists) are moving in the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border areas. The villagers of border areas should not cooperate with the members of the banned outfit at any cost. If the villagers notice any Maoist movement in their areas, they should inform immediately to the nearest police stations or authorities, it said.

Recently, Mulugu district police got such information through villagers and arrested 20 ultras and seized 12 weapons, the release added. PTI GDK KH