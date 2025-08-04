17 crore jobs created under Modi rule in 10 years: Mansukh Mandaviya to Parliament

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) India generated 17 crore jobs in the 10 years of the Modi government, a big leap from 3 crore in the previous decade of UPA rule, Parliament was informed on Monday.

Answering an oral or starred question in Lok Sabha, Labour & Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said, "About 10 crore employment generation is recorded in the last 10 years during the Modi government...If we work of ten years of UPA rule, then only 3 crore jobs were created. We don't say at our own as it is the data of RBI." The minister said that the RBI has been releasing annual employment generation data since Independence.

He also told the House that in the last 16 months, the Centre has made jobs available to 11 lakh youth in the country.

"Modi ji has not only created employment but also has a work plant for next five year to create jobs...at the beginning of Modi 3.0, PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana is announced under the plan to create over 4 crore jobs with an outlay of Rs 2 lakh crore. We are getting good results from this scheme," Mandaviya said.

Employment-linked incentive scheme, PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana (PMVBRY), is rolled out from August 1, 2025.

The scheme, aimed at incentivising job creation in the country, was approved by the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier.

With an outlay of Rs 99,446 crore, the PMVBRY aims to incentivise the creation of more than 3.5 crore jobs over two years. Of these, 1.92 crore will go to freshers.

The benefits of the scheme will apply to jobs created between August 1, 2025, and July 31, 2027.

The scheme, Mandaviya said, forms a crucial part of India's strategy to accelerate economic growth.

It consists of two parts, with Part A focused on first-timers and Part B focused on employers.

Part-A will offer a one-month EPF wage up to Rs 15,000 in two instalments. Employees with salaries up to Rs 1 lakh will be eligible.

The first instalment will be payable after six months of service, and the second will be payable after 12 months and completion of a financial literacy programme by the employee.

A portion of the incentive will be kept in a savings instrument or deposit account for a fixed period and can be withdrawn by the employee at a later date.

The Centre will incentivise employers, with up to Rs 3,000 per month, for two years, for each additional employee with sustained employment for at least six months.

For the manufacturing sector, incentives will be extended to the third and fourth years as well.

Establishments registered with EPFO will be required to hire at least two additional employees (for employers with less than 50 employees) or five additional employees (for employers with 50 or more employees), on a sustained basis for at least six months.

All payments to the first-time employees under Part A of the Scheme will be made through the DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) mode using the Aadhar Bridge Payment System (ABPS).

Payments to the Employers under Part B will be made directly into their PAN-linked Accounts. PTI KKS VN VN