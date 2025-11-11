17 FIRs lodged against mosque caretakers, clerics over loudspeaker use in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) Seventeen separate FIRs have been registered against mosque caretakers and clerics in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district for allegedly violating the Supreme Court and state government guidelines on the use of loudspeakers, officials said on Tuesday.

The cases were lodged on Monday across various police stations as part of a district-wide drive against the use of high-decibel loudspeakers in religious places, Superintendent of Police (SP) Omveer Singh said.

He said mosque caretakers have been instructed to strictly follow the directives issued by the Supreme Court and the state government regarding permissible sound levels.

According to the police, a case was registered at the Bansdih Road police station against Maulvi Mohammad Shahjahan of the Gothhuli mosque under the relevant sections of the Bharartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, based on a complaint lodged by Sub-Inspector Mahendra Rawat.

The complaint stated that two large loudspeakers were installed on the mosque and were being played at high volume, causing disturbance to the public despite repeated warnings.

Similarly, at the Bheempura police station, Sub-Inspector Durgesh Gaur lodged a case against Mohammad Salim Ansari, caretaker of Shodhanpur mosque, under the same sections.

Three loudspeakers had allegedly been installed on the mosque, and despite objections from locals, the azaan and prayers were being broadcast at high volume.

In a separate incident, two FIRs were lodged in Ballia’s Kotwali police station against Haider Ali, caretaker of Jamua mosque, and Ghulam Arshad, caretaker of Umarganj mosque.

Similar FIRs were also registered at Nagara, Pakri, and Reoti police stations against mosque caretakers and clerics for non-compliance with noise-control norms, the police said. PTI COR KIS ANM ANM