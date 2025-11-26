17 girls rescued in Bihar's Rohtas

Rohtas (Bihar) Nov 26 (PTI) A total of 17 girls were rescued in Bihar's Rohtas district on Wednesday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid in Bardiha village in Nasriganj police station area, Bikramganj ASP Sanket Kumar told reporters.

"We had received information that minors were being brought from other states for orchestra dance and other immoral activities," he said.

"Prima facie, the girls seem to be minors... They have been sent to CWC for further investigation and recording of statements, following which they will be sent to Bal Sudhar Grah in Mohania," he said.

He said three persons, all locals, have been arrested.