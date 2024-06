Palghar, Jun 8 (PTI) At least 17 individuals have been arrested by the police in Palghar district on charges of engaging in illegal gambling with money, an official said on Saturday.

Police raided a premises in Vasai on June 7 on a tip-off about gambling activity.

An FIR has been registered under the provisions of section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, in addition to the Maharashtra Gambling Act, at the Virar police station. PTI COR NSK