17 IAS officers including collectors of Mumbai city and suburban districts transferred

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued orders to transfer 17 IAS officers including collectors of Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban districts.

Sanjay Yadav, Joint Managing Director, MSRDC (Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation), has replaced Rajendra Kshirsagar as Mumbai district collector.

Kshirsagar has been transferred as the collector of the Mumbai Suburban district.

Pune-based Maharashtra State Council of Education, Research and Training (MSCERT) director Amol Yedge will take charge as the Kolhapur district collector. PTI MR NSK