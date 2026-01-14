17 injured after bus collides with truck in Jharkhand’s Dumka

Ranchi, Jan 14 (PTI) At least 17 people, including six children, were injured after a bus overturned following a head-on collision with a truck in Jharkhand’s Dumka district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred around 11.30 am near Rampur Chowk under Muffasil police station limits.

The bus was travelling from Rampurhat in West Bengal to Dumka.

“The injured and have been taken to Phulo Jhano Medical College and Hospital,” Muffasil police station officer-in-charge Laurensia Kerketta said. PTI RPS RBT