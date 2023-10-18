17 judges appointed in eight high courts

New Delhi, Oct 18 (PTI) Eleven judicial officers and six advocate were on Wednesday appointed as judges in eight high courts, including Delhi.

While four advocates were appointed as additional judges in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, three judicial officers were elevated as additional judges in the Bombay HC.

Similarly, three judicial officers were appointed as additional judges in the Kerala HC and two others as additional judges in the Delhi High Court.

One advocate each was made an additional judge in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka high courts.

While one judicial officer was appointed as judge in the Gujarat HC, another was appointed as a judge in the Tripura HC.

Another judicial officer was made an additional judge of the Tripura HC.

The fresh appointments were announced by Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on X.

The fresh appointments came days after a Supreme Court bench expressed concern over delay in appointment and transfer of high court judges. PTI NAB NAB TIR TIR