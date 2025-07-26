17 MPs honoured with Sansad Ratna Awards for Parliamentary performance

New Delhi: Seventeen Members of Parliament -- including Supriya Sule (Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar), Ravi Kishan (Bharatiya Janata Party), Nishikant Dubey (BJP) and Arvind Sawant (Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) -- have been selected for the Sansad Ratna Awards 2025 for their exemplary performance in the Lok Sabha.

The honours also include four Special Jury Awards, recognising their consistent contributions to parliamentary democracy across three successive terms.

The Special Awards have been conferred on Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJP, Odisha), N K Premachandran (Revolutionary Socialist Party, Kerala), Supriya Sule (NCP-SP, Maharashtra), and Shrirang Appa Barne (Shiv Sena, Maharashtra) -- all of whom have maintained top performance since the 16th Lok Sabha.

Other award-winning MPs include Smita Uday Wagh (BJP), Naresh Mhaske (Shiv Sena), Varsha Gaikwad (Congress), Medha Kulkarni (BJP), Praveen Patel (BJP), Bidyut Baran Mahato (BJP), and Dilip Saikia (BJP), among others.

In the committee category, the Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by Bhartruhari Mahtab, and the Standing Committee on Agriculture, chaired by Dr Charanjit Singh Channi (Congress), were recognised for the quality of their reports and contributions to legislative oversight.