17 newly-elected MLCs take oath in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Jun 24 (PTI) Seventeen newly elected legislators, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah of the Congress and former BJP national General Secretary C T Ravi, on Monday took oath as Members of Karnataka Legislative Council.

Eleven of them were elected unopposed by Members of Legislative Assembly, while three each from graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies emerged victorious in polls earlier this month.

Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil were among those present at the event.

Of the 17, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Balkhees Banu, N S Boseraju (Minister), K Govindraj (CM’s political adviser), Vasanth Kumar, Ivan D’Souza and Jagdev Guttedar (all Congress), and BJP's C T Ravi, N Ravi Kumar, and M G Mule; and JD(S)' T N Javarayi Gowda were all declared elected unopposed on June six.

Chandrashekar Basavaraj Patil and Ramoji Gowda of Congress and Dhanjaya Sarji of BJP were elected from graduates' constituencies, and D T Srinivasa of Congress, and S L Bhoje Gowda and K Vivekananda of JD(S) from teachers' constituencies. PTI KSU RS RS