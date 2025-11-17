17 pc drop in new international students to US in fall 2025; India largest cohort in 2024-25: Report

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) New international student enrolments in the colleges and universities in the United States have decreased by 17 pc in the fall of 2025, the latest Open Doors report has indicated amid ongoing visa uncertainties.

Despite the overall drop this fall, India retained its position as the top source of international students for the second consecutive year in the academic year 2024-25, surpassing China.

Open Doors is the most comprehensive information resource on international students and scholars in the United States and on US students studying abroad for academic credit. The Open Doors project is sponsored by the US Department of State with funding provided by the US government and supported in its implementation by the Institute of International Education (IIE).

"Over 825 US higher education institutions participated in the fall 2025 snapshot, providing an initial look into international student numbers as of the 2025-26 academic year. These institutions report a 1 pc decline in international student totals in fall 2025. Undergraduate enrolments are up by 2 percent, while graduate enrolments have decreased by 12 percent," the report said.

"New enrolments, international students studying at their US college or university for the first time in fall 2025, decreased by 17 pc. Many institutions are continuing to focus on international student recruitment, citing the value of international students' perspectives on campus (81 pc) and their financial contributions (60 pc)," it added.

According to the report, colleges and universities cite multiple contributing factors behind the decline in new enrolments in the fall 2025, with 96 per cent of institutions mentioning visa application concerns and 68 per cent highlighting travel restrictions.

The report states that for India, the top sender of international students whose numbers soared post-pandemic, the majority of institutions report new enrolment declines, with only 39 per cent noting increased or stable numbers.

"There were 3,63,019 international students from India in the US in 2024-2025, reflecting a 10 pc increase from the prior year. China followed with 265,919 students, a 4 pc decline. Twelve of the top 25 countries sending international students reached their largest totals to date -- Bangladesh, Canada, Colombia, Ghana, India, Italy, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Peru, Spain, and Vietnam.

"The declines in new enrollment from India are likely driving the overall national decrease. In contrast, most institutions report that new international student enrollment from China (56 percent) and South Korea ('60 percent'), the second- and third-leading senders of international students, remained stable or increased in the fall of 2025," the report stated.

Under the Donald Trump administration, stricter visa rules and social media screening policies have created visa uncertainties for international students.

The report also highlighted significant shifts in visa issuance. While the number of Indian students in the US has increased, the report shows a 33.2 per cent decline in F visas — a non-immigrant visa for students studying full-time at US institutions — issued to Indian students in the fiscal year 2024 compared to fiscal year 2023. PTI GJS GJS KSS KSS