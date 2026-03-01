17 persons killed, 18 injured in blast at explosives factory in Nagpur; Fadnavis orders probe

Nagpur, Mar 1 (PTI) At least 17 persons were killed and 18 others injured in a powerful blast that tore through an explosives manufacturing factory in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday morning, police said.

The incident comes a day after a blast at a cracker unit in Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada district claimed 21 lives.

The blast took place at the SBL Energy Limited factory, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer, at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil of Nagpur district, a senior police official said.

At least 17 persons were killed and 18 others suffered injuries, the police said.

The bodies were charred beyond recognition and samples of the family members were being taken for DNA testing to ascertain the identities of the deceased.

Inconsolable family members of the victims thronged the factory compound, located about 50 km from the district headquarters, for some news about their loved ones.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the explosion.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), along with officials from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) and Defence Information System for Security (DISS), were at the site and rescue operations were being carried out on a war footing, Fadnavis said.

The injured were shifted to a hospital in Nagpur immediately after the blast, the police said.

District Collector Vipin Itankar and Superintendent of Police Harrsh Podar were at the spot.

Representatives of SBL Energy Limited told PTI that the incident occurred at the company's detonator packing unit between 7 am and 7.15 am.

"The incident occurred in the packing area of the facility, where no active manufacturing operations were underway at the time. The exact cause remains under investigation, and we are cooperating fully with the concerned authorities," the company said in a statement.

An internal review has been initiated, and appropriate corrective and preventive measures will be implemented based on the findings of the investigation, it said.

The company said it is their immediate priority is to ensure all necessary assistance to the affected employees and their families. In coordination with local authorities, the company is extending immediate financial assistance and bearing the full cost of medical treatment for the injured, it added.

Emergency response protocols were activated immediately, and the situation was under control, it said.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident at our facility in Katol, Nagpur district, and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives," the company said.

"We remain committed to the highest standards of safety and transparency. Further updates will be shared as verified information becomes available," it added.

CM Fadnavis said he is in constant touch with the local administration.

The injured were promptly shifted to Nagpur and were being provided the best possible medical care, he said and prayed for their speedy recovery. PTI CLS MR ARU VT GK