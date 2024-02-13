17 pilgrims injured in bus accident in Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), Feb 13 (PTI) Seventeen people were injured on Tuesday when a bus ferrying pilgrims to Prayagraj collided with the divider near a toll plaza near Dharauli Madhupur village here, police said.

Police station Kohdaur in-charge Inspector Preeti Katiyar said that 65 pilgrims from Bahraich and Gonda districts were going to Sangam in the private bus.

The bus collided with the divider of a toll plaza, which was undergoing construction, near Dharauli Madhupur village on Prayagraj-Ayodhya highway.

She said that 17 injured passengers were brought to a local hospital for treatment, from where four were referred to SRN Hospital in Prayagraj. PTI COR NAV RT RT