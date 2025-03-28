17 places in Odisha record temp above 40 degrees Celsius, Jharsuguda hottest at 43

Bhubaneswar, Mar 28 (PTI) Heatwave conditions prevailed at several parts of Odisha on Friday as 17 places in the state recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius with Jharsuguda town the hottest place in the state at 43 degrees Celsius.

A bulletin issued by the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said Sambalpur recorded a maximum temperature of 41.6 degrees Celsius while Hirakud, Bolangir, Titlagarh and Boudh registered temperature of 41.2 degrees Celsius each.

The people of Sundargarh witnessed a temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius whereas Dhenkanl and Angul towns recorded 40.9 degrees Celsius each and it was 40.8 degrees at the coalfield town of Talcher, 40.5 at Sonepur, Paralakhemundi and Bhawanipatna and 40.4 degrees at Rourkela, Chandbali and Baripada.

Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar recorded 40.2 degrees Celsius temperature during the day.

The weather office said hot weather conditions are expected to prevail in several districts of Odisha for another two days. The day temperature would rise by 2-3 degrees in the state on Saturday and there will be no large change thereafter.

A 'Yellow' warning (be aware) has been issued for Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, and Kalahandi districts for Saturday.

Similar weather conditions would prevail in Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Bolangir, and Kalahandi districts on Sunday, it said. PTI BBM BBM RG