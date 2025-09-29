17 rescued from bus stuck at flooded spot in Palghar district

Palghar, Sep 28 (PTI) The administration in Maharashtra’s Palghar district rescued 17 persons, including 16 women, from a bus stuck at a flooded spot on Sunday, officials said.

The rescue was carried out near Chari village in Dahanu taluka amid intense rainfall, an official release said.

After being alerted, a multi-agency operation was launched, and 16 women and the driver of a bus were rescued from the vehicle. During the rescue, inspector Kiran Pawar of Dahanu police station sustained injuries and was shifted to the hospital, the release said.

The India Meteorological Department had issued a 'red alert', forecasting extremely heavy rains, for the district on Sunday.