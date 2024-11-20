17 students fall sick after having midday meal in Telangana, CM orders probe

Hyderabad, Nov 20 (PTI) Seventeen students from a government school in Telangana's Narayanpet district fell sick on Wednesday after consuming a midday meal, officials said.

Fifteen of the affected students are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital, while two have been discharged, according to authorities.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has taken serious note of the incident and directed the District Collector to conduct a thorough investigation, determine the cause, and submit a report identifying those responsible.

The chief minister inquired about the students' health and instructed officials to ensure they receive the best possible care, a statement from the CMO said.

He also issued orders for an immediate inquiry into the incident and called for preventive measures to prevent such occurrences.

Reddy emphasised the state’s commitment to providing nutritious food to students and warned that strict action would be taken against those found negligent. He also urged district collectors statewide to remain vigilant.

Over 400 students at Zilla Parishad High School in Maganoor Mandal had lunch on Wednesday. Following the meal, 17 students reported symptoms including vomiting and headaches, according to a District Educational Officer.

The affected students were taken to a hospital, where 15 remain under observation. Officials are investigating whether food poisoning caused the illnesses. PTI VVK GDK SSK VVK SSK KH